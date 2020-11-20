Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said he discussed implementing a “national mask mandate” during a meeting with governors Thursday.

Mr. Biden delivered remarks Thursday afternoon following a meeting with the National Governors Association’s Executive Committee, saying they discussed multiple strategies for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

“We discussed the implementation of a national mask mandate,” the former vice president said. “Ten governors, Democrat and Republican, have imposed masking requirements and recognized the need for universal masking — north, south, east and west. It’s not a political statement. It’s a patriotic duty.”

The committee is comprised of Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Jared Polis of Colorado, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Gary Herbert of Utah.

All of the governors involved have instituted some form of statewide mask mandate. The states that currently have no mandate — Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming — were not included in the meeting.

Mr. Biden has said he plans to persuade those states, all run by Republican governors, to get on board with mandating facial masks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.