Christopher Krebs, the former U.S. official whom President Trump this week fired after disputing his claims of voter fraud, spoke out after the latter’s attorneys pushed related conspiracy theories Thursday.

Mr. Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) until Tuesday, offered his take on Twitter after Mr. Trump’s legal team finished conducting a lengthy press conference.

“That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky,” Mr. Krebs tweeted.

Several lawyers representing Mr. Trump and his reelection campaign participated in the press conference earlier in the afternoon to discuss legal efforts being pursued over his projected defeated.

Trump attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell each made claims during the press conference that involved baseless or previously discredited or debunked conspiracy theories about the election.

Mr. Giuliani, the former New York mayor, alleged a wide-scale Democratic plot and claimed Mr. Trump was the victim of a “plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud.”

Later, Ms. Powell said reports of a server involved in the presidential election being seized in Germany are “true” and related to their case. Mr. Krebs previously said those reports are false.

Mr. Krebs, CISA’s first director, had been actively debunking misinformation about the presidential race through the agency’s website and his official Twitter account before he was fired.

In a joint statement shared by CISA last week, the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council’s executive committee said the recent election “was the most secure in American history.”

Mr. Trump denied that determination and said it was the reason he fired Mr. Krebs this week.

Preliminary results from the recent presidential election found Mr. Trump lost his race for reelection to Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, who is accordingly set to take office Jan. 20, 2021.

Mr. Trump has neither fully acknowledged his projected defeat nor conceded, however, and his lawyers have pushed various unproven claims of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn his apparent loss.

