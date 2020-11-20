Geraldo Rivera has come up with a parting gift for President Trump: naming the coronavirus vaccine after him.

“With the world so divided and everyone telling him he‘s got to give up and [its] time to leave and time to transition, and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump,’” he said Friday on the Fox News Channel “Fox and Friends” program.

“You know, make it like, ‘Have you got your Trump yet?”

“It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name,” Mr. Rivera said. “Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.”

Mr. Rivera said Mr. Trump deserves credit for establishing the “Operation Warp Speed” effort on vaccines.

