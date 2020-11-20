The U.S. is “waving the white flag” in Afghanistan as President Trump pushes to withdraw thousands of troops ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, according to the former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan and Iraq.

In a hearing Friday before the House Armed Services Committee, Amb. Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan under former President Obama, declared that the Trump administration has placed the U.S. in a “very dangerous situation” when announcing the withdrawal orders earlier this week. He said the radical Islamist Taliban insurgency would only be emboldened by the move.

“The worst thing we can do is what we’re doing,” said Mr. Crocker, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to Pakistan and later Iraq under President George W. Bush. “Basically telling the Taliban, ‘You win, we lose. Let’s dress this up as best we can.’”

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller confirmed this week the Pentagon will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 each by Jan. 15 — five days before Mr. Biden is expected to take the oath of office. America currently has 4,500 troops in Afghanistan and about 3,000 in Iraq, and both deployments date back to the early 2000s.

A deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February envisioned a complete pullout of U.S. troops by mid-2021, but only if the insurgents agreed to power-sharing talks with the U.S.-backed government in Kabul and worked to keep other terror groups such as al Qaeda and Islamic State from establishing a base inside Afghanistan. The Pentagon has been openly skeptical of the deal, and Mr. Trump dismissed former Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper earlier this month in large part over his opposition to an expedited U.S. withdrawal.

The drawdown announcement has been met with intense scrutiny from lawmakers, former officials fear the move will be short-sighted and dangerous at a time when terror groups remain undefeated in both Iraq and Afghanistan

At Friday’s hearing, Texas Rep. Mac Thornberry, the panel’s ranking Republican, warned the Afghan government may not be up to the task of defending itself without U.S. and NATO military support.

“The goal all of us have is for the Afghans to be able to handle their security issues on their own so that no transnational threat emerges from that territory,” said Mr. Thornberry, “but I do not believe that they are there yet.”

Mr Trump’s plan has scrambled the usual partisan divides on Capitol Hill, with some liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans cheering his attacks on U.S. deployments in “forever wars” overseas.

But several regional analysts told the hearing the looming drawdown will weaken the U.S.’ hand in securing the region from future attacks.

“We should maintain our current troop levels chiefly for its political value as bargaining leverage in the ongoing talks between the afghan government and the Taliban,” said Columbia University Professor Stephen Biddle, a former member of the Defense Department’s Defense Policy Board.

Mr. Biddle, who also advised former U.S. Afghan commander Gen. Stanley McChrystal, suggested that the U.S. lost an edge in ongoing peace negotiations without demanding a concession from the Taliban in exchange.

The U.S. had about 12,000 troops in the country when the deal was signed in February and about 4,500 now..

Illinois Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin said that removing American troops “may reduce our leverage and ability to secure the release of American hostages … and any negotiated settlement in Afghanistan must not overlook the need to first recover all American hostages.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.