By - Associated Press - Friday, November 20, 2020

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a routine examination of his digestive tract on Friday while under sedation, his office said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will serve as acting prime minister during the examination, it said.

Netanyahu and Gantz are political rivals who battled to a stalemate in three hard-fought elections in less than a year. They formed an emergency unity government earlier this year to combat the coronavirus, but the coalition has been mired in political infighting.

Under the unity agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister next November, but many Israelis expect new elections before then.

