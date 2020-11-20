A federal judge late Thursday blocked the Trump administration’s latest attempt to crack down on asylum-seekers by adding a number of new crimes such as fraud or multiple DIUs to the list of people barred from getting protection.

Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee to the court in California, said the administration cut too many corners in writing the regulation and that Congress never intended to bar people with lower level crimes from being able to win asylum.

“The problem is that the rule sweeps too broadly,” she wrote. “In doing so, it both contradicts Congress’s intent and exceeds the authority Congress gave to the executive agencies. It does so without sufficient explanation from the agencies for their reasoning and without adequate notice and opportunity for the public to comment on these changes.”

The new policy had been finalized earlier this fall after a brief notice and comment period and was slated to go into effect Friday.

It would have barred migrants with offenses such as document fraud or multiple drunk-driving incidents from being able to win asylum. A civil finding of domestic violence, such as a restraining order, even without a conviction, would also have been a bar.

Homeland Security said immigration law defines some specific crimes that bar asylum, but also gave the administration power to decide other crimes serious enough to disqualify a person.

“We’re a generous nation, but we don’t want to be generous to people who are abusing their household members,” Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary, said last month when the rule was finalized.

But Judge Illston said the rule would have denied valid asylum-seekers the chance to make their case.

She issued a nationwide block, calling the administration‘s request for a more limited injunction “absurd.”

Asylum is the protection granted to migrants already on U.S. soil who fear persecution if sent back home. It’s similar to the policy for refugees, who are those seeking protection while still outside the U.S.

Homeland Security argued those denied asylum might still be able to win a stay of deportation under anti-torture provisions if they were in danger of persecution back in the home countries.

The asylum system has been flooded with claims in recent years, particularly from Central Americans who found it to be a viable workaround to avoid speedy deportations.

