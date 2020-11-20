White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins an “activist” Friday.

At the end of her first press briefing in seven weeks, Ms. McEnany was leaving the podium when Ms. Collins objected that the press secretary hadn’t called on her for a question.

“I don’t call on activists,” Ms. McEnany said.

Ms. Collins replied, “I’m not an activist … You took about five questions … That’s not doing your job, your taxpayer-funded job.”

Ms. Collins tweeted later, “It’s understandable why someone who hasn’t done their job — taking questions from reporters — in weeks would confuse someone else doing theirs with activism.”

