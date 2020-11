FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Fargo early Friday morning, according to police.

Authorities provided few other details about the shooting which happened just after 1 a.m. But, police did say they have detained everyone they believe was involved in the shooting.

Officials said they will provide more information later Friday.

