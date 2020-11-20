REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after law enforcement officers shot and wounded a man during a standoff in southwest Missouri.

Webster County Sheriff’s deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a domestic disturbance Thursday night at a home just north of Rogersville.

Webster County Sheriff Roy Cole said officers surrounded the home for several hours after a man barricaded himself inside with a weapon, KYTV reported.

A deputy and trooper shot the man after he made a “threatening move,” the sheriff said. He was taken to a Springfield hospital.

No further information as immedigately released.

