U.S. Army Africa — the Army’s service component of U.S. Africa Command — will be folded into the command structure of U.S. Army Europe to become a new command — U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF,) Pentagon officials announced Friday.

The new unit will be the service component for both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, recently awarded his fourth star, will be in command.

Under the reorganization, U.S. Army Africa/Southern European Task Force will be designated as U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) with its two-star commanding general serving as deputy commanding general for Africa in USAREUR-AF, Pentagon officials said.

“This consolidation enhances global and regional readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy,” Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a statement. “The new structure will increase command and control effectiveness, flexibility and the capability to conduct large-scale, joint and multi-domain operations.”

The move also will enhance efficiency by streamlining the headquarters’ ability to execute its missions and improve response efforts, officials said.

For decades, the U.S. Army Europe commander had been a four-star general. That changed when the collapse of the Soviet Union resulted in the reduction of the U.S. military presence in Europe.

