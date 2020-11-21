Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania became the latest Republican lawmaker on Saturday night to recognize presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner of the election.

“President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Mr. Toomey said. “I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory.”

Mr. Toomey called on the president to “accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.”

The conservative lawmaker’s comments came after a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed out Mr. Trump’s last major legal challenge to the election, blocking his most likely path to stay in the White House. The Trump campaign has vowed to appeal.

