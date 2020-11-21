ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say they are investigating an accident after a member of a road construction crew was struck by a car and seriously injured.

Anne Arundel County Police said the worker was hit early Saturday in Annapolis while wearing high-visibility reflective clothing and standing behind a pickup truck with flashing lights.

Police said the driver of the car drove onto the road’s shoulder before hitting the worker, who became lodged between the car and a metal platform. The worker suffered serious injuries and responding officers had to apply tourniquets to control bleeding, police said. The driver was not injured.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.