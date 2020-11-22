Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the time has come for President Trump to stop challenging the outcome of the 2020 election and branded the conduct of the president’s legal team a “national embarrassment.”

The New Jersey Republican, who had competed against Mr. Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primary before working on the Trump transition team four years ago, told ABC’s “This Week” that Mr. Trump ought to give up because he has exhausted his legal challenges in the courts

“Listen, I’ve been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen,” Mr. Christie said. “You have an obligation to present the evidence. The evidence has not been presented.”

Mr. Christie said the American people must conclude that no evidence of election fraud exists because he does not believe that the president’s legal team has shown any evidence.

“I think it’s wrong, I think what you’ve heard lots of Republicans starting to say this, I said it on election night, and I hope more say it going forward because the country is what has to matter the most,” Mr. Christie said. “As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.