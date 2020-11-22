‘JUST A SIMPLE LEGAL PROCESS’

The large army of partisan forces who are in battle mode over President Trump’s challenge to the presidential election results have been given some advice by a certain North Dakota Republican.

“I don’t know why we’re so easily offended by a president who’s carrying out all of his legal options in court — not enhancing or encouraging any riots or burnings of buildings, or beating up of Democrats coming out of Democratic meetings or events. It’s just a simple legal process. I don’t think this is an attack on our democracy,” Sen. Kevin Cramer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“We spent four years listening to news shows and liberals trying to discredit the Trump administration. Everyone just relax and let it play out in a legal way. We’ll be just fine,” the lawmaker predicts.

TRUMP‘S LEGAL EAGLES

President Trump’s election challenge is just about at full throttle, the intensity and drama increasing. A new “shocking” lawsuit soon will be filed predicts Jordan Sekulow, an attorney on Mr. Trump’s legal team who is focused on the constitutional aspects of the effort.

“We have got lawsuits likely to be filed in Georgia on either Monday or Tuesday. I can’t get into the details,” Mr. Sekulow tells Newsmax TV.

“What’s coming in Georgia will be shocking. It’s nothing that we have talked before. It’s not what you heard in the press conference either. This is something completely separate,” Mr. Sekulow told the network.

“Put up or shut up. It’s coming this week,” he said.

“It is likely a constitutional legal challenge,” predicts Eric Mack, a Newsmax analyst.

Meanwhile, Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell also told the network that her team has “tons” of damning evidence and that the case will be “biblical” in scope.

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch is conducting independent investigations in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin — focused on the proper counting of those precious votes.

“When you have a pause in counting, that indicates that fraud has taken place,” Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group, also told Newsmax.

“We have observed and researched and litigated elections for decades, and, as you might imagine, we are following this one extremely closely. We will be deploying our weapon of choice, the Freedom of Information Act, to uncover the truth,” he says.

IVY-COVERED HALLS

Unrest is still very popular in academic circles.

A new analysis by College Fix finds that there have been 50 separate efforts to disarm, disband or defund university police at various campuses across U.S. over last six months. The news organization — which tracks liberal leanings of the nation’s bastions of higher leaning — based their findings on news articles, social media posts and online documentation.

“These actions from students and faculty alike are motivated by the belief that policing is one of many systemic tools used by oppressors,” the analysis said.

TISSUE ISSUE STILL ON A ROLL

Toilet paper remains a gauge for the nation’s temperament.

“Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again with new pandemic restrictions,” reports Reuters, noting empty shelves in Target and Walmart and toilet-paper plants running 24/7 to meet the demand.

Both the press and the scientific community have been on a roll about toilet paper for months. An oft-quoted study by Britain’s Middlesex University revealed what causes the TP panic.

“People who felt more threatened by Covid-19 stockpiled more toilet paper,” the study noted, also emphasizing that emotional, conscientious people tended to hoard more.

“Individuals higher in conscientiousness tended to stockpile more toilet paper. These results emphasize the importance of clear communication by public authorities acknowledging anxiety and, at the same time, transmitting a sense of control,” said the study, which was conducted in June and based on the opinion of 1,000 people in 22 countries.

‘GHOULISH’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s endless press conferences and public outreach during the ongoing coronavirus have earned him an Emmy for his performance before the camera. No really.

He will receive the International Emmy Founders Award “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” said the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the organization behind the award.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure. People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” noted Bruce L. Paiser, president and CEO of the industry group.

Prior recipients include Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin will have none of it.

“Celebrating Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the virus is nuts unless it’s about his sinister efforts to make disaster appear to be success. Otherwise, it is ghoulish,” Mr. Goodwin writes.

“In addition to the staggering death toll, his lockdowns are crushing the economy and his failure to keep schools open dooms the poorest children to a lifetime learning deficit. The out-of-control crime on subways is also happening on his watch. What, pray tell, is there to celebrate?” the columnist asks.

POLL DU JOUR

• 59% of U.S. voters are “very confident” that their vote was counted accurately in the presidential election; 35% of those who voted for President Trump and 82% of those who voted for Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden agree.

• 26% overall are “somewhat confident” their vote was counted accurately; 37% of Trump voters and 16% of Biden voters agree.

• 35% overall say the election was well run and administered; 5% of Trump voters and 64% of Biden voters agree.

• 24% overall say the election was “somewhat” well run and administered; 16% of Trump voters and 30% of Biden voters agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 10,399 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 12-17; the sample included 6,185 Biden voters and 3,829 Trump voters.

