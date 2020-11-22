Sen. Lisa Murkowski called on President Trump and his legal team to end their court fights on the 2020 election and begin the transition process.

The Alaska Republican issued a statement Sunday evening on Twitter saying that Democrat Joseph R. Biden had apparently won the election fair and square and the Trump administration should start preparing to turn over power on Jan. 20.

“Each state has worked to ensure a free and fair elections process. President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have found them without merit,” Ms. Murkowski said, going on to add that further actions would be an effort to subvert the democratic process.

“A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process,” she said.

Get ready to turn over the keys, she concluded.

“It is time to begin the full and formal transition process,” Ms. Murkowski said.

The Biden team has been complaining for a week, since the major news outlets all called the last few states for Mr. Biden and projected an Electoral College victory, that the Trump administration has not been cooperating with their efforts to gain access to departments and information, as customary in the 2 1/2 months between the election and the inauguration.

