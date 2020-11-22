Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a vehement anti-Trump Republican, said Sunday that the United States is starting to resemble a “banana republic” under President Trump.

Mr. Hogan told CNN that he is confident that the president-elect will be sworn in on Inauguration Day in January, but that he has no confidence that Mr. Trump will do the right thing.

“We were the most respected country with respect to elections, and now we’re beginning to look like we’re a banana republic,” Mr. Hogan said. “It’s time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day, and, frankly, I’m embarrassed that more people in the party aren’t speaking up.”

Mr. Hogan, who previously had said he wrote-in the late President Ronald Reagan for the 2020 election, said he does not think his fellow Republicans have the “courage” to stand athwart Mr. Trump as he remains in office.

“There have been a few people in Congress — Senator [Mitt] Romney, for example — a few people that are standing up and speaking out pretty strongly,” the governor said. “But there’s an awful lot of them that are not. But history will judge everybody, just as they did during Watergate.”

Mr. Trump took aim at Mr. Hogan on Twitter on Sunday and shared an article from the conservative Breitbart News about Mr. Hogan’s decision to obtain coronavirus tests from South Korea.

“This RINO [Republican in name only] will never make the grade,” the president tweeted. “Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.