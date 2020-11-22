MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A shooting has left two people dead and one wounded in an apparent domestic violence case in Mesa, according to police.

They said officers responded to the scene about 6 p.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived at the home, they reported finding two people dead and another adult with a gunshot wound.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the people killed.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but no other information was immediately available.

Police said there were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting who are cooperating with the investigation.

