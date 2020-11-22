RESTON, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man for sexually assaulting an 80-year-old hospice patient.

Fairfax County Police said Sunday that they had charged Nizhamuding Jureti, 57, with one count of forcible sodomy after he assaulted a male patient in his care.

Police said the 80-year-old victim told family members he awoke to find Jureti performing a sex act on him in his home. Jureti was charged on Friday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.