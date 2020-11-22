Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden will announce his first cabinet picks for his new administration on Tuesday, said Ron Klain, who Mr. Biden has selected as his chief of staff.

Mr. Klain told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that the American people would need to wait until Tuesday to find out which agencies and departments would correspond with the coming proposed nominees.

“You’re going to see the first of the president-elect’s Cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week,” Mr. Klain told Mr. Stephanopoulos. “Beating, in fact, the pace that was set by the Obama-Biden transition. Beating the pace that was set by the Trump transition.”

Mr. Klain also said he was optimistic that Senate Republicans would help confirm the nominees.

“I was encouraged this week, George, to see in addition to the statement from Senator [Mitt] Romney and last night’s statement from Senator [Pat] Toomey, was reporting that many Senate Republicans are talking about confirming Joe Biden’s nominees in the regular order and trying to get competent, experienced people in the government in confirmed positions — not this whole acting mess we’ve had in the past,” Mr. Klain told Mr. Stephanopoulos.

Mr. Klain said he thought Republicans and Democrats outside of Washington were eager to begin working together after the coming inauguration in January.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.