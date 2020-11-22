Sen. Kelly Loeffler is self-isolating after receiving mixed coronavirus test results, including one positive result followed by an inconclusive result, according to her campaign.

The mixed test results come as the Georgia Republican is headed to a January run-off election to keep her seat in a contest against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

“Senator Loeffler took two COVID tests on Friday morning. Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday’s events,” Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement. “She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening.”

Mr. Lawson said Ms. Loeffler had experienced none of the symptoms associated with coronavirus and would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding quarantining and notifying people who had prolonged contact with her.

Mr. Warnock wished Ms. Loeffler well on Twitter.

“Senator Loeffler is in my thoughts,” Mr. Warnock said. “I pray that her test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon. Blessings.”

Mr. Lawson said the campaign will provide an update on Ms. Loeffler’s status when additional tests produce a conclusive result.

