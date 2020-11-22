President Trump’s legal team distanced itself Sunday evening from the attorney who has led the claims made against the security of voting software.

Sidney Powell, who appeared alongside Mr. Trump’s lawyers at a press conference last week, has alleged manipulation of voting machines used in more than two dozen states of lowering the president’s vote tally while increasing that of Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden.

But on Sunday, the Trump campaign issued a statement appearing to distance itself from Ms. Powell’s claims, some of which have been dismissed as conspiracy theory.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the Trump campaign’s top lawyers, Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.