MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) - A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested on two murder charges for a shooting at a Connecticut commuter parking lot in August, police said.

The Hartford Courant reports that Gregory Chrichlow, of Springfield, was arrested late Saturday in the Aug. 2 shooting at the lot near the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester.

Police said a feud between gang members in Springfield led to the fatal shootings of Gregory Scott, 24, and Jennifer Hicks, 20.

At the time of the killing, dozens of cars had congregated in the lot after a race from Springfield to Manchester, police said. The two victims were sitting in a Jeep Wrangler when they were shot, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear if Chrichlow had an attorney who could speak for him.

