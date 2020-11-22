Moncef Slaoui, who oversees vaccine development for the White House, said Sunday that he thinks the American people could begin getting immunized from COVID-19 in about three weeks.

Mr. Slaoui told CNN that the federal government is working to move vaccines to the states as soon as an emergency-use authorization is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I would expect maybe on Day Two after approval,” Mr. Slaoui said on CNN. “On the 11th or the 12th of December, hopefully, the first people will be immunized across the United States, across all states.”

Mr. Slaoui said the vaccines will be delivered to where individual states’ health departments have instructed they should go.

Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus would take place near May 2021 based on the White House’s plan for distributing the vaccines, according to Mr. Slaoui.

