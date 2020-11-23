A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca was “highly effective” and staved off severe disease in an early look at trial data from the U.K. and Brazil, the drugmaker said Monday, making it the third company to report promising results as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc around the globe.

A combined analysis of two dosing regimes found the shots to be 70% effective based on 131 cases tallied among trial participants. No one who received the vaccine, as opposed to the placebo, got very sick or ended up in the hospital.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” said Professor Andrew Pollard, a chief investigator of the vaccine trial at Oxford University, which developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company.

The company said it is preparing data to seek emergency approval from regulatory agencies around the world. It will also work with the World Health Organization on a way to provide it to poorer countries.

Nations are eagerly anticipating a vaccine that can wrangle the pandemic. Discovered in Wuhan, China, in December, the coronavirus is flaring again in Europe and the Americas and has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide.

AstraZeneca’s version of the vaccine uses an adenovirus — a weakened version of a common cold virus — while other front-runners use “messenger RNA” or other platforms. Johnson & Johnson is using an adenovirus, too, though is trying out a one-dose version.

The AstraZeneca trial was separated into two dosing systems, one that was 90% effective and one that was 62%. One that involved just a half dose at first and a full dose a month later achieved the higher rating, giving scientists hope they can maximize supply.

“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply,” Dr. Pollard said.

AstraZeneca follows Pfizer and Moderna in approaching the finish line of a year-long race to a vaccine that can bring the coronavirus down to manageable levels in 2021.

Though slightly behind the other companies, AstraZeneca’s shots can be transported and stored in a refrigerator for up to six months.

The mRNA shots from Pfizer require deep-freezing temperatures and can only be refrigerated for up to five days, while Moderna’s can remain viable for up to 30 days in a normal fridge.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.