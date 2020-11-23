The Trump administration offered Monday to assist presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden with the transition to a new administration, for the first time formally acknowledging that Mr. Biden will assume the White House in January.

Emily W. Murphy, the administrator of General Services Administration, offered the services to Mr. Biden in a letter.

She cited the Trump campaign’s losses in legal challenges and the certification of votes as clearing the way for the transition.

“I take this role seriously and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certification of election results, am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you,” wrote Ms. Murphy.

The letter was first reported by CNN.

President Trump, who not conceded the election and continues to pursue court challenges, commended Ms. Murphy in a tweet:

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Ms. Murphy said she wasn’t pressured to delay the transition but was the victim of “threats” to begin the transition.

“To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination. I did, however, receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely,” she said.

“Even in the face of thousands of threats, I always remained committed to upholding the law.”

The law dictates that GSA begin transition work with the incoming administration but does not say how to determine when the election results are incontrovertible.

Mr. Trump has disputed the results of the Nov. 3 election, which has been projected as a Biden victory by the major news organizations for two weeks.

He challenged the results in a series of court cases arguing irregularities and mishandling of ballots, but all the major lawsuits were either withdrawn or dismissed.

The Biden team has warned that the delay of transition work would disadvantage the incoming administration, including hampering the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Murphy said she alone made the decision to begin cooperation with the Biden transition teams.

“I have dedicated much of my adult life to public service, and I have always strived to do what is right,” she said. “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.