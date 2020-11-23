House Democrats on Monday demanded that Emily Murphy, the General Services Administration chief, brief lawmakers by Tuesday about her refusal to declare presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, which would free up resources during the transition.

The letter pushed back on the GSA’s decision to brief lawmakers on Nov. 30 — a week later than requested by Democrats on Capitol Hill.

“We cannot wait yet another week to obtain basic information about your refusal to make the ascertainment determination,” it read. “Every additional day that is wasted is a day that the safety, health, and well-being of the American people is imperiled as the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is blocked from fully preparing for the coronavirus pandemic, our nation’s dire economic crisis, and our national security.”

The letter was sent by Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey of New York, Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerald E. Connolly of Virginia, and Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Mike Quigley of Illinois.

They argued that by blocking the resources, Ms. Murphy, a Trump appointee serving since 2017, is posing a threat to national security and impairing Mr. Biden’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris’ transition team should have access to the millions set aside to help transition to a new administration and briefing resources.

The presidential race ended on Nov. 3, and Mr. Biden has secured 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.

Mr. Trump has continued to contest the results of the election in several states, claiming widespread voter fraud robbed him of a fair election.

