There has been persistent chatter that the United States is no longer united at all, and that a civil war or a serious schism between Americans is now within the realm of possibility.

Much of the wide-ranging, far flung commentary cites profound political and cultural differences between Democrats and Republicans, ramped up by a flawed and biased news media and magnified by the presidential election. Some recent headlines:

“Is the U.S. already in a new civil war?” asked Vice.

“Is America on the brink of a Second Civil War?” wondered News Corp. Australia.

These resolute partisan differences are irreconcilable, the analysts and opinion mongers say — with The U.S. permanently polarized and breaking into a blue faction and a red faction, they claim. Some have other ideas, though.

“Is America doomed to split apart?” asks Kurt Schlichter, a Townhall columnist who cites media culprits and career politicians, and takes note of worried Americans who are now fleeing “big blue cities,” fearful of socialist policies and other factors.

“I’m not the only one who has wondered if America might break apart because of leftist idiocy, and some people, in their despair at the venality and stupidity of far too many of our countrymen, think it is the only way to resolve our crisis. This is profoundly misguided,” Mr. Schlichter says.

There is too much work to be done to simply turn away and let a left-leaning agenda take over, the columnist advises.

That means remembering that the election was “a stunning repudiation of the left” and to preserve and protect victories in state level politics and in the Supreme Court, he says.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re not retreating. We’re not hiding. We’re not pulling into our conservative shell like some right-wing tortoise. This is our country,” Mr. Schlichter writes.

“We built it. We feed it. We fuel it. We defend it. And we’re not giving away any of it or ceding a single inch to a bunch of corrupt incompetents with delusions of dictatorship. This is where we make a stand, for the Constitution and for our country.”

STAND FAST: A PLEA TO THE PRESIDENT

The battle-weary nation may worry about the aforementioned civil war. A columnist, meanwhile, urges President Trump to continue his fight for a fair election, come hell or high water.

“Explain to the American people that the survival of the Republic is at stake,” writes Michael Walsh is a column for The Epoch Times.

“Mr. President, fight all the way to the end. Until these cases get to court — the big one, located right behind the Capitol — and your augments can be heard over the talking heads and the chattering classes. Go on national television and explain to the American people what the stakes really are: not your political survival, but the survival of the Republic itself under a Constitution the left increasingly and openly despises,” Mr. Walsh says.

“Call it a Thanksgiving fireside chat. You still have the bully pulpit. Use it. And then let the evidence be seen and the judgments — both political and historical — rendered. Roll the dice,” he advises.

The idea of a thoughtful, well-crafted fireside chat is of interest. Perhaps a Trump version would resonate with the public. It would certainly annoy much of the media. Let’s remember that Franklin D. Roosevelt gave over 30 “fireside chats” between 1933 and 1944.

“Reporter Harry Butcher of CBS coined the term ‘fireside chat’ in a press release before one of Roosevelt’s speeches on May 7, 1933. The name stuck, as it perfectly evoked the comforting intent behind Roosevelt’s words, as well as their informal, conversational tone. Roosevelt took care to use the simplest possible language, concrete examples and analogies in the fireside chats, so as to be clearly understood by the largest number of Americans,” notes the History Channel in a handy description.

“He began many of the nighttime chats with the greeting ‘My friends,’ and referred to himself as ‘I’ and the American people as ‘you’ as if addressing his listeners directly and personally.”

LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE TURKEYS

At least there’s a light moment in the White House in an otherwise heavy week. President Trump has not abandoned the old tradition of pardoning two turkeys 48 hours before the Thanksgiving holiday begins.

At least there’s that.

The feathered celebrities — Corn and Cob — arrived in the nation’s capital Sunday and have since been strutting around their swanky room at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, just two blocks from the White House.

Mr. Trump will pardon both of them at a ceremony in the Rose Garden on Tuesday.

Both turkeys are destined to retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University, the White House advises.

THE HOLLYWOOD TOUCH

Veteran film star Harrison Ford — who has repeatedly warned the public about a the perils of climate change — may not be thinking about that crisis at the moment, says a new account from The Daily Mail.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. But Harrison Ford appeared to ignore that advice as he landed his private airplane in Boston on Saturday to pick up his son from college for the Thanksgiving break,” the news organization said.

So much for the climate crisis.

‘I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis,” comments Glenn Reynolds, founder of “InstaPundit,” a PJ Media political feature.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of U.S. adults followed the 2020 presidential election results “almost constantly”; 31% of Republicans sand 42% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall “checked in fairly often”; 37% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall “checked in occasionally”; 24% of Republicans and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 7% “tuned out entirely”; 8% of Republicans and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center of 11,818 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 12-17 and released Monday; the sample included 4,808 Republicans and 6,740 Democrats

