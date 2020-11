Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden plans to nominate Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, to lead the Treasury Department, according to news reports.

Ms. Yellen would be the first female to hold the post if she is confirmed by the Senate.

The 74-year-old led the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018 and served as vice-chair prior to that.

