Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee became the latest Republican lawmaker to call on President Trump and his legal team to end their court fights on the 2020 election and begin the transition process.

Mr. Alexander issued a statement Monday afternoon on Twitter, shortly after Michigan certified its election result, saying that Democrat Joseph R. Biden had apparently won the election fair and square and the Trump administration should start preparing to turn over power on Jan. 20.

“Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed,” he wrote.

My statement on the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/TwmjCM64vy — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) November 23, 2020

Mr. Alexander also warned about the judgment of history on Mr. Trump’s administration.

“When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” he concluded.

The Biden team has been complaining for more than a week, since the major news outlets all called the last few states for Mr. Biden and projected an Electoral College victory, that the Trump administration has not been cooperating with their efforts to gain access to departments and information as customary in the 2 1/2 months between the election and the inauguration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.