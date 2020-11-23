PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police were seeking a suspect after a triple shooting claimed the life of a man.

Gunfire erupted Sunday night on South Alden Street.

A 21-year-old was shot in the head and died at a hospital, police said.

Another 21-year-old was shot multiple times and was in critical condition while a 25-year-old who was shot in the abdomen was in stable condition, according to police.

A gun fell from the clothing of one of the victims and was recovered by officers, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

No arrests have been made.

