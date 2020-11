First lady Melania Trump received the annual White House Christmas tree on Monday, a Douglas fir from West Virginia.

The tree, measuring 18 feet, five inches tall, was delivered by horsedrawn carriage as the U.S. Marine Band played a selection of Christmas carols on the North Lawn.

Mrs. Trump greeted Dan and Anne Taylor, owners of Dan and Bryan Trees, who grew the tree that will stand in the Blue Room of the White House.

