D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday new coronavirus restrictions, including reduced capacity at gatherings, religious facilities and restaurants, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the District.

“[A]fter a very good analysis of our data and high risk activity in our city, [we’re] prepared to make those adjustments in hopes that they will blunt the curve as we go into the winter,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference.

Starting Wednesday, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people, down from 50, and indoor gatherings may not exceed 10 people.

Houses of worship must reduce capacity from 100 people to 50 people or from 50% to 25%, whichever is lower.

Gyms, private trainers, recreation centers and similar facilities must suspend all indoor group exercise classes, as well as outdoor group exercise classes that exceed 25 people.

Restaurants may not sell or allow the consumption of alcohol after 10 p.m. Beginning Dec. 14, indoor capacity at restaurants must be reduced from 50% to 25%.

The District’s live entertainment pilot program also is temporarily suspended.

More restrictions for sports and recreation will be announced, the mayor said.

Moreover, all non-essential, non-retail businesses are strongly encouraged to allow employees to telework.

The new restrictions came the same day that changes to public coronavirus test sites went into effect, including extended hours and a new site at Nationals Park.

Morning test sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and test sites open later in the day at firehouses will run from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Test sites will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Additionally, virus test and co-pay costs are free in the District for those with or without health insurance, but Miss Bowser is encouraging those who are insured to show proof at public test sites.

D.C. health officials on Monday reported 139 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total to 20,290, and two additional deaths raises the toll to 672. Moreover, the seven-day average daily case rate per 100,000 people is 23.9, which is in the “red” zone of reopening phases and has been for days.

Cases have also been on the rise in Maryland and Virginia, where both governors recently tightened restrictions on dining establishment hours of operation and business capacity. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to provide a coronavirus update Monday at 4 p.m.

