The life of Washington Times stalwart Ralph Hallow was celebrated this week in the nation’s capital by family, friends and the many who knew him as an indefatigable and spirited journalist who never failed to explain the intricacies of politics and American thought with precision and a knowing smile.

His career spanned six decades and included close encounters with presidents, politicians and power brokers, tempered by common sense and uncommon insight.

Hallow arrived at The Washington Times in 1982, the year the newspaper was founded. Those who had worked alongside him over the decades gathered Sunday afternoon at The Times building to sit in silence or stand to recall their co-worker and friend.

“Ralph Z. Hallow was many things — sharp witted, gregarious, well dressed and dogged. He was a reporter, editor, columnist and commentator. But the accomplishment he was most proud of was to be the husband of Millie, and the father of Ian,” said Christopher Dolan, president and executive editor of The Washington Times.

He described his 20-year friendship with Hallow, along with newsroom encounters over the years. They included spirited discussions between “a very senior reporter with massive credentials and a young upstart editor,” Mr. Dolan said.

He also read a message from Fran Coombs, former managing editor of The Times.

“The irreplaceable Ralph Hallow — and Ralph Z. Hallow, his byline — was appearing in the paper only weeks before he died,” Mr. Coombs observed in his remembrance.

Many stepped forward to share their memories.

“There will not be another Ralph Hallow. He covered politics differently, and from a different perspective. And he knew of what he was reporting” said David Keene, editor at large of The Times

“He was such a great journalist. He was so clear about his understanding about what was right for America, for our republic and our democracy,” noted Rev. Mike Jenkins, chairman of Operations Holdings, the newspaper’s parent company.

“He was willing to run towards the fire, not away from it,” said Hallow’s son, Ian Walters.

A formal funeral Mass was held in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Northeast Washington on Monday.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, offered a prayer during the service.

“We have assembled here to pray for our brother Ralph,” he told the gathering.

“I will carry Ralph’s spirit in my heart forever.” said David Norcross, a friend of 40 years and former general counsel for the Republican National Committee.

Hallow died Oct. 17 at the age of 82 following complications from surgery. He is survived by his wife, Millie; Mr. Walters and daughter-in-law Carin Walters, and two granddaughters, Violet and Hazel.

