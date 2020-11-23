SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A street race outside of Portland ended with two speeding cars crashing into a house and sparking a fire early Monday.

KOIN reported that around 1:15 a.m., in Aloha a police officer saw two vehicles speed racing. Moments later one of the drivers crashed into the front of a house.

The second driver struck a SUV - the impact likely sparking a fire - and crashed into the house’s garage.

Two residents inside the home were evacuated. While they were not injured, firefighters did find a dead cat and dog that needed to be taken to a local animal hospital.

One of the drivers was identified as 23-year-old Andrez Velasquez of Beaverton. Velasquez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangering. It wasn’t immediatley clear if Velasquez had an attorney.

The second driver was 21-year-old woman who has not been named. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She was issued a criminal citation for charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering.

There was a passenger in one of the cars who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

