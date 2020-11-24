The first COVID-19 vaccines are poised to be distributed in “just a few weeks” and the Trump administration is briefing Joseph R. Biden’s transition team, Health Secretary Alex Azar said Monday.

Mr. Azar said Rear Adm. Erica G. Schwartz of the Public Health Service spoke to the Biden team late Monday, after the General Services Administration kick-started the transition process.

The GSA decision ended a delay linked to President Trump’s decision to contest the results. The pause prompted Mr. Biden to grumble he was flying blind on vaccine planning.

“Transition planning and execution will be professional, cooperative and collaborative,” Mr. Azar said.

The handoff comes at a critical juncture.

Mr. Trump’s coronavirus initiative, Operation Warp Speed, is set to begin distributing a vaccine from Pfizer after the Food and Drug Administration reviews the company’s request for emergency-use authorization.

The FDA will discuss the application with an outside advisory panel on Dec. 10.

“If all goes well, we could be distributing vaccine soon after Dec. 10,” Mr. Alex Azar said.

The administration plans to ship initial doses to all 64 health jurisdictions in the U.S. within 24 hours of approval.

CVS Health told the administration it can begin vaccinating nursing home residents, for instance, within 48 hours of getting the go-ahead.

Plans to roll out a successful vaccine are no longer theoretical. Three drugmakers have reported promising data and two are on the path to emergency approval before Christmas, making it crunch-time for a team of military officers, health officials and logistics pros who must get millions of vials into American arms through spring 2021.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday noted the stock market, buoyed by vaccine news, hit a record 30,000 points.

“I’m very thrilled with what’s happened on the vaccine front, that’s been absolutely incredible,” Mr. Trump said. “Nothing like that has ever happened medically, and I think people are acknowledging that. It’s having a big effect.”

The administration plans to roll out 40 million doses, enough for 20 million people to receive two-dose vaccines, by the end of the year.

Health workers are slated to be first in line for the vaccines, though federal officials and advisory panels are finalizing recommendations.

Mr. Azar said the administration is running tabletop exercises and sending shipments — though without the actual vaccines — to test their abilities.

“These are the kind of procedures you put in place to ensure a seamless logistical operation,” Mr. Azar said.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is overseeing logistics, said Pfizer is conducting “dry rehearsals” to get distribution sites comfortable with proprietary “thermal shipper” boxes that are packed with dry ice to maintain storage of the vaccine at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit. The dry ice must be replenished every five days to extend storage for up to 15 days.

There was “initial hesitance” at distribution sites but users are getting a handle on the process, according to Gen. Perna.

“We see growing confidence in everyone that is using it,” he said.

“I’ve actually put my hands in the box,” the general said. “It is a very, very doable process.”

Moderna, which is also using messenger RNA, is set to request FDA approval soon. Its vaccine, which could be approved by late December, can last in the fridge for up to 30 days compared to five days for Pfizer’s.

“Its administration becomes easier to do and it will enable us to get to many places throughout the country,” Gen. Perna said.

The front-runner vaccines are administered in two doses, 21 days apart for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.

With supply limited at first, the administration plans to distribute the initial vaccines in careful allocations, so the stock of second doses are assured and on time.

No matter which vaccine they receive, people will be getting the shots in places that are familiar — the local hospital, their doctor’s office or large-chain pharmacies.

“It will be in locations they’re comfortable with,” Gen. Perna said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.