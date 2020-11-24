Sen. David Perdue sought to nationalize his reelection fight Tuesday by urging voters to recognize that the two Senate races in Georgia are the last line of defense against a “liberal, radical, socialist agenda” and inviting a national television audience to donate to his bid.

Mr. Perdue is locked in a competitive Jan. 5 runoff battle against Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia, where fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also is facing a runoff challenge against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“We are the last line of defense now,” Mr. Perdue said on “Fox & Friends.”

“These two Senate seats here will determine the majority in the Senate and because of that we are going to deny [Senate Minority Leader Charles E.] Schumer that majority, protect everything President Trump has accomplished in the last four years, and make sure the people in Georgia know that.”

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden has been declared the winner in Georgia, making him the first Democrat to carry the state in a presidential race since 1992.

Mr. Perdue is warning voters that if Democrats seize control of the Senate, then it will open the door for Democrats to scrap the legislative filibuster, “defund the police,” and “pack” the Supreme Court.

“Georgia is not turning blue yet,” Mr. Perdue said. “If we get our vote out, we are going to be fine.”

