More than half of Republicans would back President Trump if he runs for president in 2024, according to a recent poll.

A Morning Consult/Politico national tracking poll found that 53% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters would back Mr. Trump if the presidential primary was held today.

Vice President Mike Pence was running a distant second, 12%, followed by Donald Trump Jr. at 8%. Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came in with 4%.

The poll of 1,990 registered voters was conducted Nov. 21-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Mr. Trump has yet to concede the 2020 race, but the window is closing fast on his hopes of overhauling the results in key battleground states.

