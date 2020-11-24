President Trump is vowing to “never concede” the election to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, despite allowing his administration to begin a transition with the Democrat’s team.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that the General Services Administration, which has begun cooperating with Mr. Biden, “does not determine who the next President of the United States will be.”

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” the president tweeted. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’.”

He also retweeted a news story stating that 79% of Trump voters believe the election was “stolen.”

“They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard,” the president said. “Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION!”

The president’s legal team has appealed its lawsuit alleging election fraud in Pennsylvania to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has agreed to hear the case. Republicans also are pursuing legal action and recounts in other states.

