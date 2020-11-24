President Trump took credit for the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record 30,000 points on Tuesday, calling it “a sacred number” reached through his administration’s policies, including the development of vaccines for COVID-19.

“We’ve never broken 30,000,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “And that’s despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic. I’m very thrilled with what’s happened on the vaccine front. Nothing like that has ever happened medically, and I think people are acknowledging that, and it’s having a big effect.”

The president said it was the 48th time the stock market has hit a record high during his administration.

“I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that work so hard,” Mr. Trump said in a brief appearance in the White House press room. “Most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday morning, continuing a strong run as drug companies prepare for final approval of vaccines for COVID-19.

“That is a sacred number, 30,000,” Mr. Trump said. “Nobody thought they’d ever see it.”

Mr. Trump had warned voters at campaign rallies last month that if Democrat Joseph R. Biden won the election, they would suffer a stock market collapse of historic proportions.

Tuesday’s rally was led by a 5% increase in the price of stock of aerospace giant Boeing Co.

Other White House officials also celebrated the historic mark.

“And under the leadership and policies of President @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Congratulations America!”

