The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday morning, continuing a strong run as drug companies prepare for final approval of vaccines for COVID-19.

The rally was led by a 5% increase in the price of stock of aerospace giant Boeing Co.

The White House celebrated the historic mark.

“And under the leadership and policies of President @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Congratulations America!”

President Trump warned voters at campaign rallies last month that if Democrat Joseph R. Biden won the election, they would suffer a stock market collapse of historic proportions.

