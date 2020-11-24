WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin hunter died after apparently accidentally shooting himself during the weekend opener of the gun-deer season.

The Washington Island Police Department says authorities got a report Sunday evening that a hunter had been shot on the north end of the island, in Door County.

Police say it appears 65-year-old Steven Hoogester, of West Bend, shot himself when he was exiting a ground blind. He died at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating and an autopsy is pending.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.