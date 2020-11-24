Independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson has written a timely new book and the title tells all: “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism.” The author thinks the public is now conditioned to accept preferred narratives set by media companies rather than genuine news — and that these narratives are designed to “define and narrow” the public’s viewpoint.

She also says the press is out to “convince news consumers that the reporters’ own opinions are more valuable than facts.”

Ms. Attkisson — who has worked for CBS, CNN and PBS — also identified the 100 worst media offenses against President Trump in her book. And when it comes to covering voter fraud, questionable ballots and other serious matters, the media is missing in action.

“There was a time when journalists would have looked for evidence, and would have been on the ground, and viewed suspiciously the attempts to block observation, or viewed suspiciously reports of dead people voting, or the thousands of votes that were found or were miscounted for the wrong person,” Ms. Attkisson tells The Daily Signal.

“Instead, we saw the media saying, ‘well, none of this matters.’ First, there was no fraud. And then when fraud was uncovered, they said ‘well, there was no widespread fraud.’ And then when there’s appearance of quite a bit of fraud and abuse and affidavits and certain evidence, we’re told, ‘well, it wouldn’t have made any difference. It doesn’t involve enough votes,’” she says.

Ms. Attkisson also notes that an increasing number of journalists have abandoned their calling.

“They are simply propagandists who want to put forth a certain view. And if that requires a half-truth or a lie, they’re perfectly happy to do that if it accomplishes [the] mission,” she tells the Daily Signal.

“People need to understand that a lot of people they see in a lot of news outlets, doing what they call reporting, are really no more than political operatives or corporate interests disguised as reporters who have no intention of providing accurate information,” the author says.

Her new book was published by Harper Books, an imprint of Harper Collins.

HASHTAG OF NOTE

Let’s pause for a few seconds to consider #WriteinTrumpforGA, which led national trends on Twitter throughout Tuesday afternoon.

The sentiment is based on the sudden concept that if President Trump won a Senate election in Georgia on Jan. 5, he could become the new Senate majority leader. Needless to say, arguments quickly ensued.

‘SINCE THE DAYS OF THE TEA PARTY’

The 71 million voters who favored President Trump in the 2020 election may not go gentle into that good night, to cite an old phrase, particularly as inevitable coronavirus lockdowns loom on a troubled horizon.

“The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions on ordinary life,” predicts syndicated columnist Rich Lowry.

“We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ongoing resistance to masks. But it is, in all likelihood, about to reach an entirely new level — fueled by exhaustion with the virus, infuriating displays of elite hypocrisy and the shattered credibility of the public-health establishment,” he writes.

“The ascension of Joe Biden will add force to the reaction. It is an iron law of American politics that whichever party doesn’t control the presidency will suspect the other of plotting to impose a tyranny, so the fear and loathing of COVID-19 restrictions, somewhat muted on the right while Donald Trump was president, will deepen and intensify. The right’s populism and limited-government impulse, which separated in the Trump years, will presumably be reunited in the push against lockdowns in a way that they haven’t been since the days of the Tea Party,” Mr. Lowry predicts.

VOTERS SIDE WITH REAGAN

Voters do not have great expectations about life in America with presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“When asked which is more likely if Joe Biden becomes the next U.S. president, 69% of likely voters say a more active government with more services and higher taxes will result. Only 16% believe Biden is more likely to deliver a smaller government with fewer services and lower taxes,” says a new Rasmussen Reports poll released Tuesday.

Smaller is better, though. The survey found that a majority of voters — 52% — prefer the downsized government; 37% like the big version and the rest are undecided.

On a cultural note, the poll also found that 59% of likely voters agree with Ronald Reagan‘s inaugural declaration that “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Another 27% disagree, while 14% are undecided.

“This is the highest level of agreement with Reagan’s statement since Rasmussen Reports first asked this question in 2008,” the pollster said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

“Holiday Scheduling Update: The @POTUS & @FLOTUS will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday at the @WhiteHouse this year,” tweeted Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump.

For those in the need to know, POTUS and FLOTUS acronyms stand for “president of the United States” and “first lady of the United States.”

Meanwhile, a few observers wonder if President Trump could pay a quick visit to U.S. troops overseas.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of registered U.S. voters believe Republicans in Congress “listen” to President Trump; 72% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 61% of Democrats agree.

• 54% overall say the Republicans “want to work” with Mr. Trump; 72% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 47% overall say the Republicans “respect” Mr. Trump; 69% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 43% overall say the Republicans “fear” Mr. Trump; 25% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 59% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,990 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 21-23.

