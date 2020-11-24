U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Tuesday urged people to be cautious over the Thanksgiving holiday to help stop the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Mr. Adams said on “Fox & Friends” there is reason to be optimistic that there will soon be a COVID-19 vaccine, but until then, people should wear a mask, wash their hands and try to maintain social distancing over the holiday.

“We need to be very cognizant of the severity of the moment,” he said. “A quarter of all of our coronavirus cases this year have occurred in the last month — 40 states seeing cases go up, and those cases are turning into hospitalizations and deaths.”

“You may not be able to go in and get your heart attack treatment,” he said. “I have heard hospitals not being able to provide care for pregnant women because they are filled with COVID beds.”

Mr. Adams said vaccines are around the corner.

“We just need you, the American people, just to hold on just a little bit longer,” he said.

