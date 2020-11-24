Prominent law professor Jonathan Turley said Tuesday he agreed with the Trump administration’s decision to allow the transition to begin for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden but said that doesn’t mean President Trump’s legal team is done fighting to overturn election results.

Mr. Turley, however, said on “Fox & Friends” that Mr. Trump’s legal team faces a “very uphill battle” and is “running out of runway.”

“These challenges will go forward,” said Mr. Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School who testified before Congress during the impeachment hearings. “This has no impact on the president challenging the results in various states. Even though those challenges are not going particularly well, he can continue along that line.”

On Monday night, Emily W. Murphy, the administrator of General Services Administration, sent a letter to Mr. Biden offering him the transition services.

Ms. Murphy had come under immense political pressure from Democrats.

The announcement came after the Trump campaign suffered a series of legal setbacks in its quest to prove the election was “stolen.”

“I take this role seriously and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certification of election results, am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you,” Ms. Murphy said in the letter.

Mr. Turley said Tuesday it “is the right thing to do” because it opens up federal resources to Mr. Biden as he prepares for the job.

“It is the responsible move to make sure that whoever is president, we will have a government ready to go in January,” Mr. Turley said.

