Sen. Marco Rubio faced a wave of backlash Tuesday after slamming presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks as a return to the status quo.

“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” tweeted Mr. Rubio, a Florida Republican and senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

“I support American greatness,” he added. “And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China.”

Mr. Biden’s Cabinet picks, which require Senate approval, include Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Janet Yellen for treasury secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas for homeland security secretary, Avril Haines for director of national ntelligence, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“To the United States Senate, I hope these outstanding nominees received a prompt hearing, and that we can work across the aisle in good faith to move forward for the country,” Mr. Biden told reporters Tuesday.

Conservatives have criticized the former vice president’s Cabinet picks as a rerun of the Obama administration.

Mr. Rubio’s critical tweet is being heavily “ratioed,” with nearly 40,000 replies compared to only 10,000 retweets. His name became a top trending topic in the U.S. Tuesday morning.

Sen. Rubio is a tragic example of someone who once had great potential but sacrificed it on the altar of political expediency & close-minded right wing pedagoguery.



If he ever emerges from his bubble of biblical sayings, he might realize how foolish he has been. https://t.co/3vt8lwEF0K — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 24, 2020

Generally it’s people who are not very smart and incompetent who are most threatened by people who are smart and very competent https://t.co/XgovYdZd1l — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 24, 2020

Dear @marcorubio: FYI, @realDonaldTrump went to an Ivy League school as well as a number of Trump’s cabinet officials and current senior @WhiteHouse staff. https://t.co/kFA3q3BlIO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 24, 2020

Rubio condemn all the graft and shamed exits of trump admin? #Remember https://t.co/VSWtOTLtFn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 24, 2020

