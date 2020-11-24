President Trump reportedly plans to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, on his way out the White House door.

Citing “two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions,” Axios reported Tuesday evening that Mr. Trump has told confidants of his plan.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to federal investigators about his Russian contacts, but is widely viewed in conservative circles as the victim of entrapment by the outgoing Obama administration’s FBI.

The Flynn pardon will be among a series that Mr. Trump plans between now and Jan. 20, when his term of office likely ends, Axios reported.

His case is now in legal limbo. The Justice Department sought to drop the charges against Flynn, but Judge Emmet Sullivan did not agree and sought outside counsel, an unusual move that set off a new round of court battles.

Flynn withdrew his guilty pleas after he hired Sidney Powell as his attorney, who began to put the government on trial, accusing prosecutors of misconduct.

Ms. Powell has been filing legal challenges in swing states, accusing them of electoral misconduct that hurt Mr. Trump, though the president’s legal team has distanced itself from her in recent days.

Ms. Powell said before the election that she had spoken to Mr. Trump recently but asked that he not pardon Flynn, Axios reported, while adding that it’s not clear whether they have spoken about the case since September.

