By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 24, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A missing man who was believed to be in danger has been found fatally shot in his jeep, police said.

Authorities are investigating the death of Jeremy Cook as a homicide after finding his body Monday in Wichita. Police had asked the public for help in locating him and a citizen called 911 after seeing his 2006 white Jeep Grant Cherokee.

The 29-year-old Wichita man was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting is not random. No arrests have been made.

