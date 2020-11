The Supreme Court of Nevada certified the state’s election results Tuesday for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

The next step is for Gov. Steve Sisolak to make it official and then Nevada’s six electoral college votes will be awarded to Mr. Biden.

Pennsylvania and Michigan have also certified their results for Mr. Biden this week.

