Pennsylvania’s secretary of state certified Democrat Joseph R. Biden Tuesday as winner of the presidential election in the commonwealth where President Trump‘s legal team is still challenging the results in court.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar certified the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Mr. Wolf tweeted.

He thanked election officials “who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history.”

“Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably,” Mr. Wolf said.

Mr. Trump‘s waning chances of overturning the election hinge primarily on Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. His lawsuit argues that thousands of mail-in ballots were improperly corrected by poll workers in Democratic counties, and that Republican poll watchers weren’t allowed to monitor the counting of ballots in Democratic cities.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal of the president’s case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.