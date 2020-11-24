By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 24, 2020

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are investigating a fatal crash in which a pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing a road.

The victim, James Mikilitus, 68, of Salem, was treated for severe injuries on Thursday night and was taken to a Boston hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has cooperated.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, investigator said. They are seeking witnesses.

